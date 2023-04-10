Politics Navy to Launch Ship with Enhanced Anti-Sub, Anti-Air Capabilities

South Korea is set to launch a frigate with enhanced anti-submarine and anti-air capabilities on Monday.



According to the Navy and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA), a ceremony will be held in the southeastern city of Ulsan to mark the launch of the 36-hundred-ton ROKS Chungnam.



The 129-meter-long vessel is the first of six Ulsan-class ships being built in accordance with Seoul’s replacement program for aging frigates and corvettes.



It features a five-inch gun, anti-ship guided missiles, tactical ship-to-ground guided missiles, long-range anti-submarine torpedoes and a locally developed "multifunctional phased array radar" system that can detect and track multiple targets from all directions.



The vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the Navy in December of next year after concluding a test period.