Leaked Pentagon Docs Purportedly Show US Spied on S. Korea’s Presidential Office

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Allegations that the U.S. has been spying on the presidential office in Seoul have ignited controversy in South Korea. According to the New York Times, recently leaked documents suspected to be classified U.S. government intelligence appear to include intercepted conversations between top security officials in Seoul over the implications of Ukraine-related policies on a South Korea-U.S. summit set for later this month.Moon Gwang-lip has more.Report: The U.S. is facing accusations that it spied on the presidential office of South Korea after the leakage of documents that appear to contain classified U.S. intelligence.The New York Times on Saturday reported on what it described as a trove of Pentagon documents leaked through social media, which the newspaper said exposed Washington’s secret intelligence gathering not only on Moscow but also its closest allies, including Ukraine, Israel, the U.K. and South Korea.Among the approximately 100 documents, a majority of which pertained to intelligence related to Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Times found two reports on intercepted discussions within the top office in Seoul.The conversations occurred in March between then-National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han and Yi Mun-hui, who was the presidential secretary for foreign affairs at the time expressing concerns over potential pressure from Washington to provide ammunition to Ukraine despite Seoul's policy against providing lethal aid.Yi stressed the need to clarify Seoul’s position on the issue ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, saying that the only option is for Seoul to change its policy, but Kim countered with concerns that a change may be perceived publicly as a diplomatic trade in return for the state visit to Washington, which was announced on March 7.Kim instead suggested selling hundreds of thousands of 155-millimeter artillery rounds to Poland as a way of responding to the U.S. goal of swiftly getting the ammunition to Ukraine, the report said.Both Yi and Kim resigned last month for unspecified reasons that did not initially appear to be related to the leaks.The New York Times also observed the manner in which the alleged spying was conducted, with the documents noting that the information was from “a signals intelligence report,” referring to intercepted communications ranging from phone calls to electronic messages.The allegations were met with a strong response from the main opposition Democratic Party in parliament, with floor leader Park Hong-keun demanding that any confirmation of truth to the claims be met with an apology to the people of South Korea by Washington.The ruling People Power Party reserved judgment, however, with newly elected chair Kim Gi-hyeon calling for a verification of the allegations first and foremost, with South Korea’s national security and the possibility of third-country involvement taken into account.The presidential office has remained cautious in its response to the breaking story, saying only that necessary discussions will be held with Washington over the purported surveillance of top office officials.The U.S. Department of Defense, on its part, reportedly reiterated that it will review the matter, while the U.S. Department of Justice has announced that an official investigation has been opened.Moon Gwang-lip, KBS World Radio News.