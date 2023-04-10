International Israel, France Deny Claims Purported in Leaked Pentagon Docs

The governments of Israel and France flatly denied claims purported in what appear to be classified U.S. military documents leaked online.



According to British daily The Guardian on Sunday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a claim in one of the documents that the Mossad, the country's foreign intelligence agency, had encouraged public participation in anti-government protests.



The office said the Mossad and its senior officials have not engaged in the demonstrations, and are instead “dedicated to the value of service to the state that has guided the agency since its founding.”



The French defense ministry also rejected the authenticity of the documents, denying a claim that there were French troops fighting in Ukraine as a part of a contingent of less than 100 special operations personnel from NATO member states France, the U.S, Britain and Latvia.



The ministry spokesperson added that Paris does not comment on documents for which the source is uncertain.