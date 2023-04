Photo : YONHAP News

Rains accompanied by strong winds are in the forecast nationwide on Tuesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, gusts with an instantaneous wind velocity of over 70 kilometers per hour are expected in the capital area, the central Chungcheong and North Jeolla provinces, and along the east coast through Tuesday.Instantaneous velocity is projected to hit up to over 110 kilometers per hour in parts along the east coast and in eastern mountainous regions through Wednesday.A trough of low pressure set to travel over the Korean Peninsula is expected to cause precipitation of between five and 20 millimeters around the country, as well as blustery winds, thunder and lightning.The rains are forecast to be mixed with yellow dust from eastern China.