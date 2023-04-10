Parties React Differently to Alleged Spying by US on Presidential Office

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political parties reacted differently to the apparent leak of classified Pentagon documents assessed by the New York Times to show that the U.S. spied on the presidential office in Seoul.At a Supreme Council meeting on Monday, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Park Hong-keun urged President Yoon Suk Yeol and the government to demand that Washington clarify the allegations and offer an explanation to the South Korean public.Calling the alleged activity an infringement of sovereignty and diplomatic foul play, Park said that any verification of truth to the allegations should be met with a sincere apology from Washington to the South Korean people and a promise to prevent a recurrence.He urged the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to agree to sessions of relevant parliamentary standing committees to investigate the allegations.Speaking to reporters, PPP chair Kim Gi-hyeon, for his part, called for the allegations to first be verified, taking into account South Korea's national interests and the possibility of third-country involvement.The ruling party leadership is seemingly taking a more cautious approach as the latest allegations precede Yoon's state visit to the U.S. in late April.The story by the New York Times on the purported leak of Pentagon documents appeared to include reports on two conversations intercepted from within the top office in Seoul over support for Ukraine.