Police Find No Footage of Fortune Teller in Top Office Relocation Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating the alleged involvement of a fortune teller in the relocation of the presidential residence confirmed there is no surveillance camera footage of the man.Speaking to reporters on Monday, officials from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said that analysis of CCTV related to the fortune teller, known as Cheongong, has been concluded and there was no video showing him.The police explained that while they obtained the defense ministry’s footage for the whole month of March last year when Cheongong was alleged to have visited, there were some blurred segments as a result of the restoration process.Despite the technical glitch, investigators concluded that there are no signs of deletion or manipulation of the original footage.An official added that while the fortune teller's legal team submitted a statement denying any involvement in the relocation of the presidential office, Cheongong will need to appear for detailed questioning.Previously, a former spokesperson of the defense ministry, Boo Seung-chan, raised the allegation that Cheongong visited the residence of the army chief of staff in March to look at candidates for the presidential residence when Yoon was president-elect.