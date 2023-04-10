Support for Single-Parent Families Set to Expand

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has pledged to reinforce state support for single-parent families in the country.In a policy plan announced on Monday, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said it will extend the period single-parent families can reside in state-funded welfare facilities from the current three years to five.Single-parent families will be given priority in public housing rental programs and their eligibility expanded for similar initiatives.Eligibility for monthly child care support of 200-thousand won among low-income single-parent households will be broadened from families with children aged 18 or under to the point of high school graduation.In a bid to help single parents gain financial independence, the government will seek to provide vocational training in cooperation with polytechnical universities.As of 2021, there were 370-thousand single-parent households with children aged 18 or under in the country, half of whom are estimated to be in families that fall within the low-income bracket.