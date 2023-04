Photo : YONHAP News

The culture ministry has announced the operational blueprint of Cheong Wa Dae ahead of the first anniversary of its opening to the public.Freshly tasked with managing the former presidential office, the culture ministry on Monday announced new plans to hold special exhibitions in the main building of the compound, including ones featuring the lives and philosophies of past presidents.The plan also includes special concerts and performances to mark major public holidays such as Children's Day on May 5 and National Liberation Day on August 15.The ministry explained that while the Cultural Heritage Administration has managed the premise so far as the preservation of the facility and the management of visitors was of priority up until March, the culture ministry has now been entrusted with creating a new space.