Deputy Nat’l Security Chief Set for US to Prepare for Yoon’s State Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Kim Tae-hyo will be visiting Washington this week to finalize preparations for President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the United States later in the month.The presidential office said on Monday that Kim will visit from Tuesday to Saturday to meet with U.S. government officials and discuss preparations for a "successful state visit" by Yoon on April 26.In the meetings, Kim will also exchange views on various issues, including North Korea, economic security, cooperation on regional and global issues as well the purported spying on of the presidential office by Washington.This second visit to the U.S. by a high-ranking member of the National Security Office since early last month comes immediately after the New York Times reported on the leak of alleged U.S. intelligence documents that the paper has said includes intercepted communication within South Korea’s top office.