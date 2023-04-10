'Mr. Sunshine' Whang Ki-whan's Remains Repatriated to Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The remains of Korean independence fighter Whang Ki-whan have been repatriated 100 years after his death in the United States in a national ceremony at Incheon International Airport. As a diplomat of the Korean government in exile during the Japanese occupation of the Korean Peninsula, Whang's life inspired the character Eugene Choi in the 2018 hit TV drama "Mr. Sunshine."Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bites: Nat'l Repatriation Ceremony for remains of Whang Ki-whan (Apr. 10, 2023/Incheon Int'l Airport)]The body of independence fighter Whang Ki-whan has returned home 100 years after his passing.The remains of Whang, who had been laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery in New York following his death in 1923, landed aboard a Korean Air flight at Incheon International Airport Monday morning.Veterans affairs minister Park Min-shik greeted his remains at the airport, alongside descendants of fellow independence activists such as Lee Hoe-yeong, Kim Koo, Yun Bong-gil, Kim Jwa-jin, and An Jung-geun.Whang's passion and devotion for Korea's independence from Japan inspired the character Eugene Choi in the 2018 hit TV drama "Mr. Sunshine."Born in Sunchon, South Pyongan Province in what is now North Korea in 1886, Whang moved to Hawaii when he was 19, joining the U.S. military to fight in World War I before taking part in Korean independence activities for the Paris office of the Korean government in exile in 1919.Whang continued his efforts for Korea's independence in the U.S. until his death in New York in 1923.Posthumously conferred with the Order of Merit for National Foundation in 1995, he was finally presented with the honor on this day in the grand ceremony marking the return of his remains.Following the ceremony, Hwang's remains were interred at Daejeon National Cemetery in Daejeon.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.