Drunk Driver Kills 9-Year-Old, Injures 3 Others in Daejeon

Written: 2023-04-10 15:19:32Updated: 2023-04-10 15:28:20

An elementary school student has been killed and three others injured in broad daylight by a drunk driver over the weekend.

According to the police, the intoxicated driver, aged 66, drove onto a sidewalk in a school zone at 2:21 p.m. on Saturday in Daejeon, ramming into four children aged between nine and 12.

The driver's blood alcohol level at the time was zero-point-108 percent, indicating heavy intoxication qualifying for a license revocation.

The most severely injured, a nine-year-old girl, died during treatment eleven hours after the accident, while three others are reported to be in stable condition.

A decision on the driver's arrest will be made on Monday.
