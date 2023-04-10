Domestic Drunk Driver Kills 9-Year-Old, Injures 3 Others in Daejeon

An elementary school student has been killed and three others injured in broad daylight by a drunk driver over the weekend.



According to the police, the intoxicated driver, aged 66, drove onto a sidewalk in a school zone at 2:21 p.m. on Saturday in Daejeon, ramming into four children aged between nine and 12.



The driver's blood alcohol level at the time was zero-point-108 percent, indicating heavy intoxication qualifying for a license revocation.



The most severely injured, a nine-year-old girl, died during treatment eleven hours after the accident, while three others are reported to be in stable condition.



A decision on the driver's arrest will be made on Monday.