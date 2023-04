Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 21-point-67 points, or zero-point-87 percent, on Monday, to close the day at two-thousand-512-point-08.The KOSPI recovered to the two-thousand-500-mark based on the closing price for the first time in eight months on the back of a massive buying trend from foreign investors.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining seven-point-71 points, or zero-point-88 percent, to close at 887-point-78.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three won against the U.S. dollar, closing the day at one-thousand-319-point-seven won.