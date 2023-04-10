Top Office Responds to Alleged US Intelligence Leak Concerning Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office said it plans to request appropriate action from Washington if necessary once both countries have grasped the situation amid a large intelligence leak in the U.S. concerning Seoul as well.In a briefing on Monday, the top office explained that the U.S. media reports have not yet been confirmed and the U.S. Defense Department is looking into the matter, placing top priority on checking the facts.The office also pointed out that the intel was related to the Ukraine war and said in the U.S. there have been concerns that the leaked documents could have been modified or fabricated and the possibility of third-party interference cannot be ruled out.The public has expressed concerns that the relocation of the presidential office to Yongsan District may have caused a blindspot in security. The top office responded that security at the new site is superior to the old presidential complex.Earlier, U.S. media reports claimed the Central Intelligence Agency eavesdropped on Seoul's internal debates about providing weapons to the U.S. for use in Ukraine.