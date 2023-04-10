Gov't to Expand Support in Educational Expenses for Children Aged 3 to 5

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will expand state support in educational expenses for children aged three to five in stages.The education ministry on Monday announced a basic plan for development of preschool education for the period of 2023 to 2027.Under the plan, the ministry has decided to increase financial support for preschoolers in stages -- five-year-olds from next year, four-year-olds from 2025 and three-year-olds from 2026.The ministry said it plans to decide the specific amount of increases after discussions at related committees.Currently, the government provides free childcare for children aged zero to two, while offering up to 280-thousand won per month for children aged three to five.The ministry will also combine small-scale kindergartens to enable childcare, meal services, and bus operations even during vacations.In addition, the ministry will allow kindergartens to start class at 8 a.m. on a trial basis starting next year, moving up by one hour.