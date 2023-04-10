Yoon Orders Legal Measures against Labor Unions Refusing to Submit Account Books

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has instructed his aides to come up with legal measures against labor unions refusing to submit accounting records.According to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon, Yoon issued the order on Monday during a meeting with his top aides and secretaries, saying that the most important part of labor reform is to establish the rule of law in labor-management relations.The president also ordered his aides to prepare a national strategic meeting to discuss ways to strengthen the country's competitiveness in rechargeable batteries and semiconductors.An official at the top office said that related ministries will take steps to follow up on the instructions.Earlier, the government announced it will impose fines on labor unions and labor groups with one-thousand or more members that have been defying repeated calls for the disclosure of their account books.