Politics S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold Trilateral Defense Talks This Week

Senior defense officials from South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold trilateral defense talks this week for the first time in three years.



According to a military source on Monday, the Defense Trilateral Talks(DTT), will be held on Friday in the United States.



The DTT, an annual meeting for discussions of regional security issues surrounding the Korean Peninsula, has not been held since 2020 due to strained relations between Seoul and Tokyo.



The 2022 meeting was held virtually, attended by senior defense officials from the three nations.



This year's meeting will reportedly cover measures against North Korean nuclear weapons and missiles, with a focus on enabling real-time information sharing among the three nations about North Korea's missile launches.



Currently, the missile information is shared in real time between South Korea and the U.S. and between Japan and the U.S., but not between South Korea and Japan.