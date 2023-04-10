Presidential Commission Passes Basic Plan to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Photo : KBS News

A presidential commission has reviewed and passed a basic plan to reduce carbon emissions and seek green growth.The Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth approved the plan on Monday during a plenary session presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.The basic plan, the first action program of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, will be finalized on Tuesday in a Cabinet meeting.The plan requires the industrial sector to cut its emission by eleven-point-four percent from the 2018 level by 2030, a sharp change from the previous reduction target of 14-point-five percent. The presidential commission reportedly lowered the target in consideration of the limitations in the industry's carbon reduction capabilities and costs.To maintain the total emissions goal of 40 percent, it instead seeks to carry out afforestation projects overseas and invest in carbon capture and storage technology.