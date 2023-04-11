State Dept.: US Reassuring Allies of Commitment in Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that the U.S. is in talks with its allies and partners to reassure them following the purported leak of U.S. intelligence.Vedant Patel, deputy spokesperson for the State Department, issued the position during a press briefing when asked if the U.S. eavesdropped on conversations at the South Korean presidential office.Reaffirming the U.S.’ "ironclad" commitment to South Korea, Patel said that officials in Washington are engaging with allies and partners at high levels on the issue and reassuring them of the U.S. commitment to safeguarding intelligence and securing trusting partnerships.As for criticism within South Korea that the U.S. spied on its ally, Patel stressed that South Korea is one of the most important partners in the region and that the two nations share various values.When asked if the leak would affect President Yoon Seok Yeol's state visit to the U.S., Patel said that the bilateral relationship is very deep, adding that President Joe Biden and the first lady as well as Secretary of State Tony Blinken are looking forward to welcoming their South Korean counterparts during Yoon's state visit.