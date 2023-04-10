N. Korean Leader Calls for More Practical, Offensive War Deterrence

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for a more practical and offensive enhancement of the country's war deterrence.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Tuesday that Kim made the call the previous day while presiding over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party.In the meeting, Kim stressed the need to reinforce the country's war deterrence with increasing speed in a "more practical and offensive" manner as “a measure for more strict control and management of the ever-worsening security on the Korean Peninsula.”The "war deterrence" mentioned by Kim seemingly alluded to nuclear force.The KCNA said that the meeting discussed "important military issues" for perfecting the country's defense capability and war preparations in response to the aggressive military policies and actions of the “U.S. imperialists” and its “puppet traitors” South Korea.The meeting also discussed practical issues and organizational measures to produce various military action plans that the enemy could not respond to by any means or method, unanimously passing the outcomes.In one of the photos distributed by the news outlet, Kim is seen pointing at a blurred map of South Korea, presumably around U.S. Army base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul.