The nation is expected to see rain on Tuesday, with strong winds, thunder and lightning forecast for parts of the nation.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the rain will begin in the capital region on Tuesday morning before hitting most parts of the nation in the afternoon.Five to 20 millimeters of rain are forecast for the capital region, inland areas of Gangwon Province and North Chungcheong Province. Other parts of the nation are expected to receive about five millimeters of rain.Strong winds are also expected for parts of the nation during the rain, with gusts of more than 20 meters per second forecast for the western and eastern coasts.Thunder and lightning are also forecast for the capital region, inland areas of Chungcheong and North Jeolla provinces.The rains are forecast to be mixed with yellow dust from eastern China.