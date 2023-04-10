S. Korea, US to Hold Defense Talks on Extended Deterrence against N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are set to hold regular defense talks to discuss enhancing extended deterrence against North Korea's growing threats among other joint security concerns.According to Seoul's defense ministry on Tuesday, the biannual Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue(KIDD) will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington.In the meeting, senior defense officials from the two nations will discuss policy coordination to deter and counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.The two sides will also discuss strengthening extended deterrence capabilities including the U.S. nuclear umbrella, revising the Tailored Deterrence Strategy and enhancing regional security cooperation both bilaterally and jointly with Japan.Overall alliance security issues, such as strengthening cooperation in defense science and technology and promoting the condition-based transfer of wartime operational control from the U.S. to South Korea, are also expected to be covered.Launched in 2011, the KIDD is a high-level defense dialogue mechanism between the two countries for timely and effective security talks.