NSC Official: Much of Leaked Intel on S. Korea Forged, US Agrees

Photo : YONHAP News

First deputy director of the presidential National Security Office Kim Tae-hyo says that an assessment of the purported U.S. intelligence documents that were recently leaked concluded that a significant portion concerning South Korea was forged.Kim made the remarks to reporters at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday before departing for the U.S., saying that the defense chiefs of the two nations had a phone call that morning and agreed on the assessment.Kim said that the U.S. Department of Justice will investigate to find out who is behind the leak and how it happened, which will take some time.He said the existing intelligence-sharing nature of the South Korea-U.S. alliance has facilitated close engagement on the issue and Seoul intends to use the incident as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral trust and enhance the system of collaboration.Stressing that his trip is not about the leak but about preparing for President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Washington later in the month, Kim dismissed concerns that the issue may affect the South Korea-U.S. alliance in the run-up to the visit.