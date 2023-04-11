Presidential Office Rejects Eavesdropping Allegations as 'Preposterous Lies'

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has rejected allegations that U.S. intelligence authorities had eavesdropped on its premises, referring to them as "preposterous lies."The presidential spokesperson's office said in a statement on Tuesday that the new office in Yongsan is a military facility harboring stronger systems to prevent wiretapping than the previous Cheong Wa Dae presidential compound.Criticizing the main opposition Democratic Party for making false allegations that implicate the top office in a bid to incite anti-government sentiment without verifying the truth, the statement said that such an act would risk the South Korea-U.S. alliance amid North Korean security threats.The spokesperson's statement warned that the public will judge the opposition's "diplomatic self-destruction."Stressing that the allies' defense chiefs have agreed that much of the purportedly classified Pentagon files from the leakage concerning “signal interception” have been fabricated, the office said the two sides will further reinforce mutual trust and cooperation based on their ironclad intelligence alliance.