The nation added more than 12-thousand new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters, as of 12 a.m., 12-thousand-444 people tested positive for the virus, including 23 from overseas, bringing the country's cumulative total to about 30 million-930-thousand.The latest daily tally is 922 lower than a week earlier, and up by 320 compared to two weeks prior.The daily average for the past seven-day period stood at ten-thousand-521, with Monday’s tally dipping to four-thousand-five as the number of people who were tested dropped substantially over the weekend.The number of critically ill patients in the hospital rose by one from the previous day to 128.Monday added ten deaths, raising the death toll to 34-thousand-342. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.