Wildfire Erupts in Gangneung after Broken Pine Tree Hits Power Line

Fire authorities have raised the alert level as a wildfire in the eastern Gangwon provincial city of Gangneung continues to sweep over the area amid dry conditions and typhoon-class winds.The National Fire Agency’s Level Two alert issued at 9:18 was raised a mere 25 minutes later to Level Three for the first time nationwide this year, requiring the mobilization of personnel and resources from five or more nearby cities.Authorities also issued mobilization order Number Two nationwide to dispatch 250 to 499 personnel and between 100 and 199 fire engines from up to 13 other cities and provinces.The wildfire in Gangneung's Nangok-dong area is believed to have started at around 8:30 a.m., when a pine tree hit a power line and created embers that spread into a nearby forest.While four to five houses in a nearby residential area were reportedly on fire, no casualties have been announced so far. Over ten residences as well as a nearby elementary school have been ordered to evacuate.