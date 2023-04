Photo : YONHAP News

The government has strongly protested Japan's renewed claim over Dokdo in its latest annual diplomatic book, calling for a retraction.In a statement by its spokesperson on Tuesday, the foreign ministry in Seoul said Tokyo has repeated its wrongful territorial claim over the easternmost islets, which are historically, geographically, and by international law a part of South Korean territory.The ministry said it plans to sternly respond to any similar unjustified claim from Japan, before calling on Tokyo to realize that such actions are counterproductive to the establishment of future-oriented bilateral relations.The ministry also summoned Naoki Kumagai, the deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to lodge a formal protest.For the sixth consecutive year, Tokyo has claimed that Seoul has continued "illegal occupation" of the islets.