Photo : YONHAP News

Volleyball superstar Kim Yeon-koung was named the most valuable player(MVP) for the 2022-2023 season of the South Korean professional volleyball league.Kim, who plays for the Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders of the Women's V-League, won the regular season MVP on Monday in an award ceremony in Yongsan.She won all 31 votes from reporters to win the honor unanimously, becoming only the second to win the V League MVP in such a fashion following Lee Jae-yeong for the 2018-2019 season.With her fifth trophy, Kim stands alone atop the V League’s MVP winners, while also boasting the highest offensive success rate at 45-point-76 percent.