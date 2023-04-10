Over 100 Korean Biz Leaders to Join Yoon's State Visit to US

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 100 South Korean business leaders are expected to accompany President Yoon Suk Yeol during his state visit to the U.S. later this month.According to the top office on Tuesday, the Federation of Korean Industries(FKI) is working on forming a bigger delegation to Washington than the one that accompanied the president during his state visit to the United Arab Emirates in January.The federation is expected to select businesses related to global supply chain cooperation as Seoul and Washington seek to discuss ways to strengthen economic security during their upcoming summit.The FKI said earlier that at least four economy-related events, including a high-tech industry forum, will be held on the sidelines of the summit as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is expected to bring Intel, IBM, Qualcomm Inc. and General Motors to Washington on the occasion.The chiefs of Samsung Electronics, SK Group, Hyundai Motor Group and LG Group are also expected to attend a state dinner at the White House hosted by the U.S. President on April 26.