DP to Re-Pursue Parliamentary Passage of Grain Bill Thursday

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) plans to pursue the parliamentary passage of a controversial grain bill again after President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed a revision requiring the government to purchase surplus rice.The DP said on Tuesday that it will push for the passage on Thursday in a plenary parliamentary session.The DP-controlled National Assembly passed the revision to the Grain Management Act on March 23, but President Yoon vetoed it last Tuesday, calling it a “populist bill.”After a party meeting on Tuesday morning, DP floor spokesperson Oh Yeong-hwan told reporters that his party will hold a rally with a number of farmers' groups on Wednesday to call for the passage of the bill in front of the National Assembly.The spokesperson said that the DP will also expedite efforts to pass a bill aimed at launching a special counsel probe into the high-profile Daejang-dong development scandal to scrutinize the prosecution’s investigation and review all aspects in the case.