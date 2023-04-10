PM Han Calls Provisional Gov't the Basis of Free, Prosperous S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime minister Han Duck-soo said on Tuesday that the Korean provisional government provided a steadfast foundation that ensured the freedom and prosperity enjoyed today.Speaking at a ceremony marking the 104th founding anniversary of the government-in-exile held at Seodaemun Independence Park in Seoul, Han said the provisional government was born through aspirations for national independence confirmed through the March 1 independence movement of 1919.He said it was the provisional government that first declared the country's name as the Republic of Korea, its political system as a democratic republic and its values as those of freedom, equality and public suffrage.Han said that was the beginning of a new historic chapter for the nation, that enabled the formation of a strong national identity through education and global presence through diplomacy.Han expressed gratitude for the noble sacrifices of fallen heroes and patriots and promised government efforts to promote their honor.Noting new challenges facing the country, the prime minister vowed to safeguard liberal democracy through global solidarity and enhance national prosperity by fostering new growth industries through deregulation and technological innovation.He said South Korea's economic and defense prowess ranks among the global top ten and pledged to overcome current crises.