Top Office Rebukes 'Preposterous Lies’ about Spying Claims, Cites Concurrence with US on Fabrication

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Yoon Suk Yeol administration has vehemently rejected claims that the apparent leakage of presumably classified U.S. intelligence contained intercepted communication between government officials in Seoul, denouncing such allegations as anti-government spin while asserting that the defense chiefs of South Korea and the U.S. agreed that at least some of the alleged documentation seems fabricated.Tom McCarthy has the details.Report: The presidential office has rejected allegations that U.S. intelligence has intercepted communication on its premises as “preposterous lies.”In a statement released through the top office’s spokesperson on Tuesday, the new Yongsan office was touted as more impervious to wiretapping than the previous Cheong Wa Dae presidential compound.The statement issued a rebuke of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), claiming that the party has made false allegations linking the relocation of the presidential office with eavesdropping suspicions and is rocking the South Korea-U.S. alliance.It went on to say that the public would pass judgment on the DP’s “diplomatic self-destruction” at a time when the South Korea-U.S. alliance is of the utmost importance amid North Korean security threats.The statement also added that the defense chiefs of both nations agreed that at least some of the purportedly classified Pentagon files from the leakage concerning “signal interception” have been fabricated.That position was issued earlier in the day by first deputy director of the presidential National Security Office Kim Tae-hyo before departing for the U.S.Kim said the intelligence-sharing arrangement between Seoul and Washington has facilitated close engagement over unfolding developments, which he said Seoul will utilize as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral trust and the collaborative system.He was adamant that his trip was not about the alleged spying but merely about preparations for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to Washington this month, dismissing concerns that the relationship with the U.S. may be affected by this latest incident.Tom McCarthy, KBS WORLD Radio News.