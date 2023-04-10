Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, US Hold Phone Talks on US Intel Leak

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States held phone talks on Tuesday over recent media reports about the purported leak of Pentagon documents.According to Seoul's defense ministry, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin offered an explanation about the media reports on the incident to his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-sup, affirming close communication and full cooperation with Seoul on the issue.Ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-gyu said in a press briefing that the phone call was made at the request of Austin, adding that Lee listened to the explanation and discussed what was necessary.The spokesperson said it is believed that the U.S. will take action according to the outcome of its investigation into its alleged eavesdropping on conversations at the presidential office in Seoul.Regarding a leaked document suggesting the possibility of transporting thousands of 155-millimeter artillery rounds from South Korea to Poland for use in Ukraine, the defense ministry reaffirmed its stance on not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine and that it has no comment on the document.