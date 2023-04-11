Presidential Office Denies Media Report on US Spying on Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The presidential office in Seoul has rejected allegations that U.S. intelligence has intercepted communication on its premises as “preposterous lies” in a statement. A key presidential official said that the images of the allegedly leaked U.S. intelligence documents are fabricated.Kim Bum-soo has the details.Report: Presidential Deputy National Security Advisor Kim Tae-hyo denied media reports that U.S. intelligence has intercepted communication at the South Korean top office.[Sound bite: Kim Tae-hyo - 1st Deputy Director, Pres. Nat'l Security Office (Korean-English)]"After this issue was publicized, we had internal reviews and the U.S. carried out investigations on its own. The defense chiefs of the two sides held telephone talks on this matter in the morning and they agree that much of publicized intelligence (documents) are fabricated... "Speaking to reporters before his departure to Washington on Tuesday, Kim addressed allegations of U.S. signals intelligence, or SIGINT, operations against its allies and other partners.[Sound bite: Kim Tae-hyo - 1st Deputy Director, Pres. Nat'l Security Office (Korean-English)]"The two countries are intelligence allies. We are closely carrying out intelligence activities together on key issues in the intelligence community. We are planning on solidifying our trust and the bilateral cooperative system on this occasion."Kim is going to finetune details of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Washington later this month.He said that the spying allegations will not be raised when he meets his U.S. counterparts.Shortly after Kim's remarks, the presidential office in Seoul issued an official statement, saying that claims of U.S. SIGINT operations on its premises are “preposterous lies.”The statement targeted the main opposition Democratic Party, which accused the Yoon administration of failing to prevent security breaches.The presidential office said that the opposition is making false allegations to incite anti-government sentiment without verifying the truth.The New York Times on Saturday reported on what it described as a trove of Pentagon documents leaked through social media, which the newspaper said exposed Washington’s secret intelligence gathering not only on Moscow but also its closest allies, including Ukraine, Israel, the U.K. and South Korea.Among the approximately 100 documents, the Times said it found two reports on intercepted discussions within the top office in Seoul about potential pressure from Washington to provide ammunition to Ukraine despite Seoul's policy against providing lethal aid.Kim Bum-soo, KBS WORLD Radio News.