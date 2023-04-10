Hyundai Breaks Ground for Country's First EV Exclusive Plant

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor Group broke ground for a project to build the country's first EV exclusive plant in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province where the conglomerate already has a production base.The groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday was attended by some 200 government and corporate officials including President Yoon Suk Yeol and group chairman Chung Eui-sun.The so-called purpose built vehicle(PBV) plant is the first factory for finished cars Hyundai is building at home in 29 years.One trillion won will be injected to construct the plant on a 99-thousand square meter site with the goal to begin mass production by the latter part of 2025.The plant will begin with a capacity of 150-thousand vehicles per year and incorporate innovative automated technologies as well as a low carbon, environment friendly production system.The Hwaseong plant will produce purpose built EVs for commercial use such as delivery cars and taxis.