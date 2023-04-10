Hyundai Breaks Ground for Country's First EV Exclusive Plant

Hyundai Motor Group broke ground for a project to build the country's first EV exclusive plant in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province where the conglomerate already has a production base.
The groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday was attended by some 200 government and corporate officials including President Yoon Suk Yeol and group chairman Chung Eui-sun.
The so-called purpose built vehicle(PBV) plant is the first factory for finished cars Hyundai is building at home in 29 years.
One trillion won will be injected to construct the plant on a 99-thousand square meter site with the goal to begin mass production by the latter part of 2025.
The plant will begin with a capacity of 150-thousand vehicles per year and incorporate innovative automated technologies as well as a low carbon, environment friendly production system.
The Hwaseong plant will produce purpose built EVs for commercial use such as delivery cars and taxis.