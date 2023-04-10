Subcommittee Unilaterally Passes Bill on Special Counsel Probe into '5 Bln Won Club'

Photo : YONHAP News

A subcommittee of the National Assembly's legislation and judiciary committee on Tuesday unilaterally passed a bill calling for a special counsel investigation into allegations surrounding the so-called "five billion won club."Amid protest by the ruling People Power Party, the move suggests the majority-holding main opposition Democratic Party is set to railroad the bill first introduced by minor opposition Justice Party lawmaker Kang Eun-mi.Kim Man-bae, the biggest shareholder of an asset management firm at the center of the Daejang-dong land development scandal, allegedly promised bribes of five billion won to certain individuals in exchange for favors related to the project.The special counsel bill calls for investigating acts of illegal lobbying and bribery related to the allegations and grants the right of appointing the counsel to the Justice Party and Basic Income Party which are non-negotiation groups in parliament.Ruling PPP members on the subcommittee called for further discussions on the bill taking issue with both the subject of investigation and the right of appointment, and left the chamber before Tuesday's vote.