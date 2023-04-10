Gangneung Wildfire Contained, Victims Receive Relief Aid, Counseling

Photo : YONHAP News

Gangwon Province is working to provide needed support to residents who lost their homes in the wildfire in Gangneung which has been mostly contained after eight hours.Provincial authorities have provided 815 emergency relief kits as well as tents, blankets and mats enough for 500 evacuees, with the supplies coming from multiple agencies including the Red Cross.Firefighting equipment including hundreds of pumps and rakes have also been delivered to the blaze site.Five counselors from municipal disaster support centers have also been dispatched to mentally assist those affected.The Korea Disaster Relief Association has also sent snacks and some 45-hundred bottled water in a show of support.The wildfire in Gangneung that broke out Tuesday morning scorched around 380 hectares of land which is equivalent to some 530 football fields. Firefighters struggled at one point due to gusty winds but rainfall helped their operations and the main blaze was brought under control at around 4:30 p.m. The fire damaged 72 buildings including homes, hotels and cultural assets, according to authorities.Gangwon Province governor Kim Jin-tae said that after a thorough survey of the damage, he will propose a special disaster zone designation by the central government.