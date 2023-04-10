Menu Content

Written: 2023-04-11 18:14:47Updated: 2023-04-11 18:15:06

Yellow Dust Alert Issued for 17 Cities, Provinces

Photo : YONHAP News

The environment ministry issued the lowest level yellow dust alert for 17 cities and provinces nationwide as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The alert follows weather forecasts of "very bad" fine dust levels exceeding a daily average of 150 micrograms per cubic meter.

According to the ministry and the Korea Meteorological Administration, yellow dust originating from the Gobi Desert and Inner Mongolia began to be observed on South Korea's Baengnyeong Island from around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Yellow dust developed in Manchuria earlier on Tuesday is expected to reach the Korean Peninsula carried by northwesterly winds and cover South Korea from Wednesday through Thursday when fine dust levels are forecast to be "very bad."

Citizens are advised to stay indoors and thoroughly wash their hands and feet after returning home while schools must refrain from outdoor activities and consider shorter classes.
