Yellow Dust from China to Push up Fine Dust Levels to ‘Very Bad’

Highly dense fine dust and yellow dust from China has enveloped much of South Korea, with fine dust alerts and advisories in place for most parts of the nation.Yellow dust originating from China is expected to continue to move into the country on Wednesday, sending fine dust levels above 150 micrograms per cubic meter to be "very bad" in most parts of the nation.As of Wednesday morning, the average fine dust level in Seoul reached 200 micrograms per cubic meter, while density shot up to 467 micrograms per cubic meter in the southwestern city of Gwangju.The Korea Meteorological Administration said that the nation is forecast to come under the influence of the dust on Thursday as well, as it continues to afflict its point of origin.The nation is likely to see a sunny day on Wednesday, with afternoon highs forecast to range 13 to 21 degrees Celsius, down two to five degrees from the previous day.