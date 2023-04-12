NSC Official: No Evidence US Spied on S. Korea with Malicious Intent

Photo : YONHAP News

First deputy director of the presidential National Security Office Kim Tae-hyo said there is no evidence that the United States eavesdropped on the presidential office of South Korea with malicious intent.The NSC official made the remarks to reporters on Tuesday after arriving at Dulles International Airport for a trip to Washington to prepare for President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit set for later this month.Kim issued the position when asked to comment on the purported leak of classified Pentagon documents appearing to show that the U.S. intercepted discussions between high-ranking officials at the presidential office in Seoul.He said that a third party is implicated in many aspects of the incident and there is no circumstantial evidence that the U.S. had spied on South Korea with malicious intention.Before departing from Incheon International Airport, Kim told reporters that the two nations agree on the assessment that a significant portion of the leaked documents concerning South Korea were fabricated and he therefore has no message to convey to the U.S. side.