FM Park: Leaked Pentagon Files on Intercepted Discussions Fabricated

Photo : KBS News

Foreign minister Park Jin has said that a significant number of purportedly leaked classified Pentagon documents concerning intercepted communication within the South Korean presidential office were fabricated.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Park said that Seoul maintains close communication with Washington on the matter in the wake of the New York Times report earlier in the week, and the U.S. government is expected to share the outcome of its ongoing investigation.Emphasizing that the South Korean people are aware of the importance of the alliance with the U.S., the minister expressed hope that President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit later this month marking the alliance's 70th anniversary will help further solidify it.Park also said there was nothing to confirm regarding a report that South Korea has agreed to provide hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds to the U.S. on loan, which would then be delivered to war-ravaged Ukraine, adding that Seoul maintains its stance on not sending lethal aid.