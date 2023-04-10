Menu Content

Wildfire-Hit Gangneung Declared Special Disaster Zone

Written: 2023-04-12 11:33:43Updated: 2023-04-12 14:01:31

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared the eastern Gangwon provincial city of Gangneung a special disaster zone in the wake of a massive wildfire that inflicted heavy damage.

According to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon on Wednesday, the government plans to investigate the scope of the damage and calculate funds required for recovery to promptly provide state support.

The designated areas will be eligible for various forms of state support in recovery, relief, finances and tax breaks, with Yoon ordering acting interior minister Han Chang-seob to exert all efforts to ensure that affected residents can swiftly return to their daily life.

The wildfire was put out some eight hours after it started on Tuesday morning. A man in his 80s was found dead and 15 residents and firefighters suffered injuries.

Over 70 buildings and a number of cultural properties in the area have been damaged by the fire.

This follows the designation of ten areas hit by wildfires as special disaster zones last Wednesday. 

The ten regions are the South Chungcheong counties of Hongseong, Geumsan, Buyeo and cities of Dangjin, Boryeong and Daejeon's Seo District, the North Chungcheong county of Okcheon, the South Jeolla city of Suncheon and county of Hampyeong as well as the North Gyeongsang city of Yeongju.
