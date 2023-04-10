'Pres. Office Has No Plan to Seek US Apology for Alleged Wiretapping'

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office reportedly believes that the issue of the U.S.’ alleged spying on its premises has largely been settled and has no intention of seeking an apology or pursuing the issue further.Speaking to Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday, an unnamed official at the top office said U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had actively sought communication with Seoul and the allies had concurred on the fabrication of many of the purported intelligence documents.First deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo, who is in Washington to fine-tune details of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit later this month, insisted there is no evidence to suggest that the U.S. had an ill intent when it possibly eavesdropped on the top office.Yoon's office is speculated to have decided to take such a stance after other countries like Israel and France denied the claims made in the documents.A senior presidential official told Yonhap that the alleged document leak will not have any effect on Yoon's upcoming state visit or summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.