Latest IMF Outlook Cuts S. Korea’s 2023 Growth to 1.5%

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The International Monetary Fund released its latest World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, cutting the projection for South Korea’s economy by zero-point-two percentage points from January to one-point-five percent. The forecast for the global economy also took a hit, dropping by a tenth of a percentage point to two-point-eight percent on the back of tightened monetary policies as the fight against inflation continues.Tom McCarthy has more on the latest forecast.Report: The International Monetary Fund(IMF) has slashed its growth estimate for the global economy this year to two-point-eight percent.The IMF's research director Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas explained the cut in a press conference on Tuesday following the release of the April edition of the organization's World Economic Outlook, which lowered the global growth forecast by zero-point-one percentage point from January.[Sound bite: Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas – Economic Counsellor and the Director of Research of the IMF]“The massive and synchronized tightening of monetary policy by most central banks is starting to bring inflation back towards its targets. At the same time, serious financial stability related downside risks have emerged. In our latest forecast, global growth will bottom out at two-point-eight percent this year, before rising modestly to three percent next year, almost unchanged from our January projections.”Alluding to the title of the April update, “A Rocky Recovery,” the IMF official noted that central bank policies are likely to hamper recovery while economies are still absorbing the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine.[Sound bite: Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas – Economic Counsellor and the Director of Research of the IMF]“More worrisome are the side effects that the sharp policy tightening of the last 12 month is starting to have on the financial sector. We have repeatedly warned this would not be an easy ride. Following a prolonged period of muted inflation and low interest rates, the financial sector had become too complacent towards maturity and liquidity mismatches.”South Korea’s economic outlook was also subject to a cut, with the IMF slashing the forecast by zero-point-two percentage points from January to one-point-five percent in the latest report.Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho surmised that the IMF took into account South Korea's negative growth in the fourth quarter and recent sluggish exports, while adding that he expects the trade deficit to narrow gradually.The Bank of Korea on Tuesday also said that the economy is likely to grow below its forecast of one-point-six percent this year.In contrast, the IMF projection for its 41 advanced economies overall edged up by zero-point-one percentage point from January to one-point-three percent, although that was still well short of the two-point-six percent estimate from last January.Among individual global economies, the U.S. projection rose zero-point-two percentage points from the first month of the year to one-point-six percent, while China's stayed the same at five-point-two percent and Japan's dropped half a percentage point to one-point-three percent.Tom McCarthy, KBS WORLD Radio News.