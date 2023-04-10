3rd Launch of Space Rocket Nuri Scheduled for May 24

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has set May 24 as the date for the third launch of the country's domestically developed space rocket, Nuri.The science ministry set the date on Tuesday during a meeting of the launch management committee for the rocket, officially called the Korean Space Launch Vehicle Two, with liftoff set for 6:24 p.m.After taking into consideration possible variables including weather conditions, the committee established the period between May 25 and 31 as the preliminary window for the launch.The committee said it set the dates after thoroughly reviewing launch conditions, such as the status of preparations and the schedule for loading satellites as well as the weather, space environment and possibility of orbital collisions.While the first two launches involved dummy satellites, the third launch will see Nuri carry actual satellites.A total of eight satellites are scheduled to be loaded on Nuri, including the Satellite Technology Research Center’s next-generation small satellite, the NEXTSat-2, and four weather satellites.Nuri’s first launch was conducted on October 21, 2021 and the second on June 21 of last year.