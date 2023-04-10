Politics Raids Launched in Probe of Political Funds Violation by DP Lawmaker

Prosecutors have raided over 20 locations linked to alleged violations of the political funds law by a lawmaker of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP).



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday began the search and seizure at the residence and district office of three-term DP Rep. Youn Kwan-suk and other locations to obtain evidence, including accounting ledgers from the party's convention in 2021.



Youn is suspected of illegally taking political financing worth at least tens of millions of won from Kang Rae-gu, then-head of the Association of Public Institution Auditors of Korea, ahead of the 2021 party convention.



Youn, who had assisted former DP chair Song Young-gil in a campaign, allegedly received the illegal funds from Kang through former DP Deputy Secretary General Lee Jung-geun, who was sentenced to four and a half years in prison on a separate bribery conviction on Wednesday.



While Youn denies the allegations made against him, there is speculation that prosecutors may decide to expand their investigation to include former DP chief Song.