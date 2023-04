Photo : YONHAP News

Online ticket reservations for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 24th Jeonju International Film Festival opened at 2 p.m. Wednesday.According to festival organizers, ticket reservations for films featured this year will open at 11 a.m. on Friday, while unsold tickets will be available at on-site ticket booths.The festival will show 247 films from 42 countries from April 27 through May 6.The festivities will open with a film by Belgian director brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne called "Tori and Lokita," a story about young African refugees in Belgium that won the special 75th Anniversary Award at last year's Cannes Film Festival.The festival will close with South Korean director Kim Hee-jung's "Where Would You Like to Go?," based on a short novel by writer Kim Ae-ran about a woman who suddenly loses her husband in an accident.