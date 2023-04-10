Menu Content

Domestic

Gov't Unveils Comprehensive Measures to Eradicate School Violence

Written: 2023-04-12 17:28:51Updated: 2023-04-12 19:07:44

Photo : YONHAP News

Schools will be required to retain records of violence by students for four years after their graduation, while psychological counseling and medical and legal services will be provided for the victims.

A government committee on school violence held a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Wednesday and passed a set of measures to eradicate school violence. 

Under the measures, schools will be required to keep records of severe bullying for four years instead of the current two years after perpetrators graduate, so that history of bullying will follow these students as they apply for college and even after they graduate from college. 

Those subject to the measure are students who get transferred to a new school or a different class or get suspended. 

School violence is classified into nine levels depending on its seriousness. The highest level or Grade Nine violence leads to expulsion from school and the record cannot be deleted. 

The committee also decided to require colleges to reflect bullying records in their regular admission process from the college entrance exam for the 2026 academic year.
