Justice Minister Orders SPO to Revive Narcotics, Violent Crime Department

Written: 2023-04-12 17:59:27Updated: 2023-04-12 17:59:50

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice minister Han Dong-hoon has instructed the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office(SPO) to revive a department in charge of drug-related crimes.

The minister said on Wednesday in a weekly meeting of senior ministry officials that he ordered the SPO to swiftly set up a narcotics and violent crime department.

The minister said that the SPO's violent crime department, which investigated organized crimes and drug-related crimes, was merged with the anti-corruption investigation department during the Moon Jae-in government. 

He said the merger significantly compromised the prosecution's ability to respond to drug crimes, bringing the country's drug crimes to an all-time high in 2022.

Minister Han warned that if the nation can't contain drug crimes now, it will be an impossible situation later. 

The SPO reorganization is not a legislative matter, so it can be executed only by the minister's instructions. Minister Han reportedly emphasized this point and called for swift preparation for the reorganization.
