Foreign Ministry: S. Korea, US to Discuss Enhancing Extended Deterrence in Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry said that South Korea and the United States plan to discuss ways to qualitatively strengthen Washington's extended deterrence capabilities against North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats on the occasion of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the U.S. later this month.In a report submitted to the National Assembly's foreign affairs committee on Wednesday, the ministry said Seoul is pursuing concrete and substantive achievements in cooperation in various fields including advanced technologies, economic security and people-to-people exchanges, based on results from the previous summit held in Seoul last year.The ministry said that it would also seek ways to strengthen cooperation in high-tech fields of artificial intelligence, quantum, nuclear power, space, and cyberspace.The ministry added it will also discuss ways to increase people-to-people exchanges between the two nations, especially among young people.President Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden are set to hold the summit in Washington on April 26. Yoon will deliver a speech for a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress on April 27.