Photo : YONHAP News

The yellow dust storm that blanketed the country is expected to affect the nation for a couple of more days.According to the Korea Meteorological Agency and the National Institute of Environmental Research, an arm of the environment ministry, the nation is likely to remain under the influence of the yellow dust until Friday morning.The country's fine dust concentration recorded a daily average of 271 micrograms per cubic meter nationwide as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, two-point-seven times larger than the standard level of 100 micrograms for a 24-hour average.Fine dust levels for Thursday are expected to remain at "very bad."The National Institute of Environmental Research said that fine dust concentration will decrease from Friday afternoon due to rain and atmospheric circulation.